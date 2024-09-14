Middlesbrough vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 1.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 1.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Neto Borges (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Foul by George Edmundson (Middlesbrough).
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. George Edmundson (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Doak with a cross.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Middlesbrough vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway with a cross following a set piece situation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments