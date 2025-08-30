Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 14:33 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Sheffield United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Sheffield United 0.

30 August 2025 14:26

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Sheffield United 0.

30 August 2025 14:26

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 August 2025 14:26

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matt Targett.

30 August 2025 14:24

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan replaces Callum Brittain.

30 August 2025 14:23

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Attempt missed. Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Oné with a cross.

30 August 2025 14:23

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Attempt blocked. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aidan Morris.

30 August 2025 14:21

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Attempt missed. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

30 August 2025 14:20

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Attempt blocked. Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.

30 August 2025 14:20

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 14:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in