Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Sheffield United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Sheffield United 0.
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Sheffield United 0.
Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matt Targett.
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan replaces Callum Brittain.
Attempt missed. Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Oné with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aidan Morris.
Attempt missed. Sydie Peck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Sam McCallum (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
