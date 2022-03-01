Fresh off stunning Manchester United in the fourth round with a penalty shootout win, Middlesbrough will be eager to take another Premier League scalp and book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Spurs have had a rollercoaster fortnight, with a scintillating 3-2 win away at Manchester City followed by a disheartening 1-0 loss to Burnley that left boss Antonio Conte questioning his future, before bouncing back to trounce Leeds United 4-0 at the weekend.

The FA Cup is Tottenham’s last chance this season to end a trophy drought that stretches back to 2008 and their recent form against Middlesbrough will give them hope of moving a step closer - having lost just once in the last 13 fixtures between the sides - although Conte has warned that winning the famous old trophy won’t be easy.

Truthfully, the FA Cup may not be top of Boro’s agenda this season, as they find themselves in the midst of a play-off hunt, currently sitting just two points and two places outside the Championship’s top six.

Having dispatched the Red Devils in the previous round, they may fancy another cupset at the Riverside though and in Chris Wilder, they have a manager more than used to punching above his weight as he demonstrated so adeptly during his time in charge of Sheffield United.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at the Riverside Stadium.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:55 GMT on Tuesday, 1 March at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT.

What’s the team news?

Matt Crooks was Middlesbrough’s hero in the previous round, with his goal ensuring the game against Manchester United went to penalties, and the midfielder has completed a two-match suspension, so should slot straight back into the starting XI.

Riley McGree missed out on Saturday’s loss to Barnsley due to a tight calf and Boro boss Wilder has spoken about wanting to be cautious to avoid exacerbating the injury, meaning the Australian may not be risked, while Marc Bola is definitely out with a knee injury. Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun will no doubt be eager to dent the trophy hopes of the Gunners’ arch rivals but is not guaranteed to start, with Wilder likely to select two from Balogun, Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore at the sharp-end of the pitch.

Conte will likely pick a strong side as Spurs target the FA Cup to end their trophy drought but Rodrigo Bentancur will be absent with an ankle problem, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are major doubts, while Lucas Moura missed the 4-0 win over Leeds due to a knock picked up in training.

Any changes from the side that started the weekend’s big win could come in defence and at wing-back, with Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon all pushing for starts.

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Watmore.

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Odds

Peterborough: 4/1

Draw: 14/5

Tottenham: 4/6

Prediction

If you’re hunting an FA Cup shock, this appears to be one of the likelier ties but given Spurs’ desperation to finally win a trophy, they’ll be giving this game full respect and that should be enough to see them edge into the quarter-finals. Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham