1714829344

Middlesbrough vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829109

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Watford 1.

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829090

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Watford 1.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714828814

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828746

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Substitution, Watford. Albert Eames replaces Ryan Andrews.

4 May 2024 14:19
1714828738

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Substitution, Watford. Zavier Massiah-Edwards replaces Yáser Asprilla.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828722

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Substitution, Middlesbrough. James Wilson replaces Luke Ayling.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828685

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828549

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box.

4 May 2024 14:15
1714828486

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Attempt missed. Jack Grieves (Watford) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla with a cross following a set piece situation.

4 May 2024 14:14
1714828466

Middlesbrough vs Watford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

4 May 2024 14:14

