Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Watford 1.
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Watford 1.
Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Watford. Albert Eames replaces Ryan Andrews.
Substitution, Watford. Zavier Massiah-Edwards replaces Yáser Asprilla.
Substitution, Middlesbrough. James Wilson replaces Luke Ayling.
Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Jack Grieves (Watford) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla with a cross following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
