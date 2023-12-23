Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley is caught offside.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion
Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.
