1703344743

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Riverside Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703344661

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 December 2023 15:17
1703344569

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344556

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344509

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344477

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344471

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344417

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley is caught offside.

23 December 2023 15:13
1703344416

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:13
1703344366

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23 December 2023 15:12
1703344341

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box.

23 December 2023 15:12

