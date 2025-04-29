Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal fans ‘I need you’ in passionate message ahead of PSG clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has issued a rallying cry ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, addressing supporters directly and telling them “I need you”.

The Gunners play the French champions in what is just their third Champions League semi-final and first since 2009. Arteta has called on Arsenal to make use of their home advantage in the first leg, before facing PSG away next week.

In a video message posted by Arsenal on Tuesday afternoon, Arteta looked to speak to every fan and urged them to bring their energy to the stadium ahead of the biggest match of his tenure.

“It’s our time. It’s time to make it happen,” Arteta said. “I need you, I need the person next to you. I need that connection. I want you to play every single ball with us. Every pass, every tackle, every run, every decision.

“You need to live the energy of the stadium and the people next to you. I count on you. Let’s make it happen.”

Arteta praised the atmosphere Arsenal created in the 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg, a result that paved the way for the Gunners to defeat the holders at the Bernabeu and reach the semi-final.

The Emirates Stadium opened in 2006 and Arsenal have only played one other Champions League semi-final there, which ended in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in 2009 - a match that is remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-range free-kick after just 11 minutes.

Arteta had previously used his press conference to call on Arsenal fans to bring everything they had to the PSG tie, including their “shirts, shorts and boots”.

“We are making history. It’s a beautiful story right now, but we want much more.,” he said. “And I told them, and I’m not exaggerating here, when I said: ‘Guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your T-shirts, and let’s play every ball together. We want to do something special’. That place has to be something that we haven’t seen before.”