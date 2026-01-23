Mikel Arteta allays fears of Kai Havertz setback in Arsenal injury boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Kai Havertz is “very close” to full fitness after an injury flare-up sparked fears that the forward could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Havertz spent the first half of the season out with a serious knee problem but having returned to the fold at the turn of the year, there remains concerns over his long-term fitness.

The German international also underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring last February, but Arteta remains adamant that Havertz is on the cusp of completing his rehabilitation and putting his knee woes behind him.

"He is very close,” Arteta said ahead of this Sunday’s visit of United, the reverse fixture of Havertz’s last outing.

“Obviously he has been out for a long time, almost a year for different reasons, and now we have to be very smart in the manner that we manage the load, and I am sure in the next few weeks he is going to play minutes.

“It's great that we have him, that we can use him in different positions, and you'll see him in different positions, and we are really happy to have him."

Havertz will hope to follow Gabriel Jesus in quickly finding form upon his return, with Arteta happy that the forward burden has now been lightened for Viktor Gyokeres, who has struggled for goals in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

"We were waiting for that with the amount of games that are coming up, and they are all going to have opportunities and minutes, so great to have them back and especially to have them in good form,” he added.

“He (Gyokeres) started the season without pre-season as well and a lot of minutes and a lot of responsibility on him and now the fact that we have other options as well is something positive for the squad, and we could see the other day with Gabriel Jesus scoring two goals and Viktor coming in and making an impact in the game."

Arteta’s defensive options are still feeling to effect of injuries, with the Spaniard admitting that Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori will both be assessed ahead of the United clash, though assured that no new issues had been picked up from the win at Inter Milan.

Arsenal will also be without youngster Ethan Nwaneri on Sunday after the English 18-year-old joined Marseille on loan for the rest of the season.

Ethan Nwaneri has joined Marseille on loan for the rest of the season ( PA Wire )

Arteta has challenged Nwaneri to “swim with the sharks” after struggling for game time at Arsenal this term.

"The talented young players that we have need minutes, and Ethan wasn't getting enough minutes,” he said. "The last thing we want to do is cut his development because he's such a talent. He lives and breathes football. That's his life.

"Having all the options, and understanding the experience that we had in Marseille with William (Saliba), and the fact that Roberto (De Zerbi) is there, who is an incredible developer of young talent and the courageous way he plays, means it is going to be a great experience for Ethan.

"The first thing is excitement because you speak to the manager, he's very keen on you, and you're going to start a lot of games, and that's all very good.

"But then you have to go: 'Okay, pack your bags, here are the flight tickets to Marseille'. And then there is the fear and the insecurity of getting out of a place that has been really comfortable for him (Nwaneri).

"At the end you have to be thrown to the sharks in an incredible football atmosphere, and it's going to make him so good."