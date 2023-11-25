Milan vs Fiorentina LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Attempt missed. Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Pietro Terracciano.
Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunus Musah.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Fabiano Parisi (Fiorentina).
Fabiano Parisi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arthur (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arthur (Fiorentina).
