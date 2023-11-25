Jump to content

Live

Milan vs Fiorentina LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Milan face Fiorentina in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700942959

Milan vs Fiorentina

Attempt missed. Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

25 November 2023 20:09
1700942918

Milan vs Fiorentina

Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Pietro Terracciano.

25 November 2023 20:08
1700942916

Milan vs Fiorentina

Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunus Musah.

25 November 2023 20:08
1700942827

Milan vs Fiorentina

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 20:07
1700942793

Milan vs Fiorentina

Delay in match because of an injury Fabiano Parisi (Fiorentina).

25 November 2023 20:06
1700942770

Milan vs Fiorentina

Fabiano Parisi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25 November 2023 20:06
1700942703

Milan vs Fiorentina

Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

25 November 2023 20:05
1700942404

Milan vs Fiorentina

Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 20:00
1700942278

Milan vs Fiorentina

Arthur (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 November 2023 19:57
1700942276

Milan vs Fiorentina

Foul by Arthur (Fiorentina).

25 November 2023 19:57

