Liveupdated1698007383

Milan vs Juventus LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Milan face Juventus in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698007358

Milan vs Juventus

Match ends, AC Milan 0, Juventus 1.

22 October 2023 21:42
1698007345

Milan vs Juventus

Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Juventus 1.

22 October 2023 21:42
1698007228

Milan vs Juventus

Offside, Juventus. Dean Huijsen tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.

22 October 2023 21:40
1698007049

Milan vs Juventus

Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

22 October 2023 21:37
1698007048

Milan vs Juventus

Attempt saved. Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

22 October 2023 21:37
1698007031

Milan vs Juventus

Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Miretti.

22 October 2023 21:37
1698006915

Milan vs Juventus

Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

22 October 2023 21:35
1698006740

Milan vs Juventus

Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Fabio Miretti with a cross following a corner.

22 October 2023 21:32
1698006698

Milan vs Juventus

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Mirante.

22 October 2023 21:31
1698006697

Milan vs Juventus

Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

22 October 2023 21:31

