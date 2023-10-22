Milan vs Juventus LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Match ends, AC Milan 0, Juventus 1.
Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Juventus 1.
Offside, Juventus. Dean Huijsen tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Miretti.
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Fabio Miretti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Antonio Mirante.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
