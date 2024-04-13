Millwall vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Romain Esse (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Delay in match because of an injury Michael Obafemi (Millwall).
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper is caught offside.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Goal! Millwall 1, Cardiff City 1. Yakou Méïté (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Delay in match because of an injury Romain Esse (Millwall).
Millwall vs Cardiff City
Attempt saved. Ryan Longman (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
