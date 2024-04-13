Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713019084

Millwall vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019055

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Romain Esse (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:37
1713018955

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018875

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Delay in match because of an injury Michael Obafemi (Millwall).

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018391

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper is caught offside.

13 April 2024 15:26
1713018348

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Dimitrios Goutas.

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018263

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Goal! Millwall 1, Cardiff City 1. Yakou Méïté (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

13 April 2024 15:24
1713018214

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13 April 2024 15:23
1713018155

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 April 2024 15:22
1713018119

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Delay in match because of an injury Romain Esse (Millwall).

13 April 2024 15:21
1713018095

Millwall vs Cardiff City

Attempt saved. Ryan Longman (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zian Flemming.

13 April 2024 15:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in