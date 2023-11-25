Millwall vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Goal! Millwall 0, Coventry City 1. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Eccles.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Offside, Coventry City. Milan van Ewijk tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.
Millwall vs Coventry City
George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Millwall vs Coventry City
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
