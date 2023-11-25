Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926623

Millwall vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926603

Millwall vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

25 November 2023 15:36
1700926417

Millwall vs Coventry City

Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:33
1700926350

Millwall vs Coventry City

Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926247

Millwall vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

25 November 2023 15:30
1700926160

Millwall vs Coventry City

Goal! Millwall 0, Coventry City 1. Matt Godden (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926156

Millwall vs Coventry City

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926063

Millwall vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

25 November 2023 15:27
1700925935

Millwall vs Coventry City

Offside, Coventry City. Milan van Ewijk tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.

25 November 2023 15:25
1700925689

Millwall vs Coventry City

George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 November 2023 15:21
1700925685

Millwall vs Coventry City

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

25 November 2023 15:21

