Liveupdated1702745883

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702745850

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745822

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745788

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745706

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Goal! Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745643

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Penalty conceded by George Saville (Millwall) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745640

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745602

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745595

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745419

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Millwall. Ryan Longman replaces Tom Bradshaw.

16 December 2023 16:50
1702745310

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

16 December 2023 16:48

