Millwall vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Match ends, Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Goal! Millwall 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Penalty conceded by George Saville (Millwall) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt blocked. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Substitution, Millwall. Ryan Longman replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies