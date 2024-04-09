Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712695564

Millwall vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Tuesday 09 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712695515

Millwall vs Leicester City

Match ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.

9 April 2024 21:45
1712695429

Millwall vs Leicester City

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.

9 April 2024 21:43
1712695348

Millwall vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

9 April 2024 21:42
1712695306

Millwall vs Leicester City

Matija Sarkic (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

9 April 2024 21:41
1712695281

Millwall vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

9 April 2024 21:41
1712695225

Millwall vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

9 April 2024 21:40
1712695117

Millwall vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from very close range is blocked.

9 April 2024 21:38
1712694995

Millwall vs Leicester City

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).

9 April 2024 21:36
1712694940

Millwall vs Leicester City

Substitution, Millwall. Casper De Norre replaces Zian Flemming.

9 April 2024 21:35
1712694930

Millwall vs Leicester City

Substitution, Millwall. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Ryan Longman.

9 April 2024 21:35

