Millwall vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
Matija Sarkic (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from very close range is blocked.
Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).
Substitution, Millwall. Casper De Norre replaces Zian Flemming.
Substitution, Millwall. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Ryan Longman.
