Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth is caught offside.
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).
Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
