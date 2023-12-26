Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1703596744

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Tuesday 26 December 2023 12:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703596611

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair is caught offside.

26 December 2023 13:16
1703596593

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

26 December 2023 13:16
1703596408

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth is caught offside.

26 December 2023 13:13
1703596318

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 December 2023 13:11
1703596200

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

26 December 2023 13:10
1703596134

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 December 2023 13:08
1703596128

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

26 December 2023 13:08
1703596076

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 December 2023 13:07
1703596007

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

26 December 2023 13:06
1703595931

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

26 December 2023 13:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in