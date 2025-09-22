Millwall vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Match ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.
Attempt blocked. Derek Mazou-Sacko (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Macaulay Langstaff.
Substitution, Millwall. Wes Harding replaces Ryan Leonard.
Attempt saved. Luca Kjerrumgaard (Watford) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal by Steven Benda (Millwall). Assisted by Max Alleyne.
Attempt missed. Max Alleyne (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a corner.
