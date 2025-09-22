Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Millwall vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Monday 22 September 2025 21:58 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Millwall vs Watford

Match ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.

22 September 2025 21:56

Millwall vs Watford

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Watford 0.

22 September 2025 21:55

Millwall vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Derek Mazou-Sacko (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Macaulay Langstaff.

22 September 2025 21:55

Millwall vs Watford

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kwadwo Baah.

22 September 2025 21:54

Millwall vs Watford

Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

22 September 2025 21:53

Millwall vs Watford

Substitution, Millwall. Wes Harding replaces Ryan Leonard.

22 September 2025 21:52

Millwall vs Watford

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

22 September 2025 21:50

Millwall vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.

22 September 2025 21:49

Millwall vs Watford

Attempt saved. Luca Kjerrumgaard (Watford) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal by Steven Benda (Millwall). Assisted by Max Alleyne.

22 September 2025 21:49

Millwall vs Watford

Attempt missed. Max Alleyne (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a corner.

22 September 2025 21:49

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in