Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Millwall 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Millwall. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Duncan Watmore.
Substitution, Millwall. Casper De Norre replaces Billy Mitchell.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dan McNamara.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana.
