Liveupdated1711724165

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 12:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711724062

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Millwall 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.

29 March 2024 14:54
1711724050

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.

29 March 2024 14:54
1711723952

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion).

29 March 2024 14:52
1711723836

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 14:50
1711723630

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, Millwall. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Duncan Watmore.

29 March 2024 14:47
1711723625

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, Millwall. Casper De Norre replaces Billy Mitchell.

29 March 2024 14:47
1711723588

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

29 March 2024 14:46
1711723302

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Matt Phillips.

29 March 2024 14:41
1711723240

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

29 March 2024 14:40
1711723202

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana.

29 March 2024 14:40

