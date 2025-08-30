Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Millwall vs Wrexham LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Den

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:19 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Millwall face Wrexham in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Millwall vs Wrexham

Match ends, Millwall 0, Wrexham 2.

30 August 2025 17:08

Millwall vs Wrexham

Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Wrexham 2.

30 August 2025 17:08

Millwall vs Wrexham

Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 August 2025 17:07

Millwall vs Wrexham

Attempt missed. Daniel Kelly (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

30 August 2025 17:07

Millwall vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham). Assisted by Tristan Crama.

30 August 2025 17:06

Millwall vs Wrexham

Attempt missed. Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.

30 August 2025 17:06

Millwall vs Wrexham

Lewis O'Brien (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

30 August 2025 17:05

Millwall vs Wrexham

Goal! Millwall 0, Wrexham 2. Lewis O'Brien (Wrexham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McClean.

30 August 2025 17:04

Millwall vs Wrexham

Kieffer Moore (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

30 August 2025 17:04

Millwall vs Wrexham

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mihailo Ivanovic.

30 August 2025 17:03

