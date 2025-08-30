Millwall vs Wrexham LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Den
Follow live coverage as Millwall face Wrexham in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Match ends, Millwall 0, Wrexham 2.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Attempt missed. Daniel Kelly (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Attempt saved. Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham). Assisted by Tristan Crama.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Attempt missed. Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Lewis O'Brien (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Goal! Millwall 0, Wrexham 2. Lewis O'Brien (Wrexham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McClean.
Millwall vs Wrexham
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mihailo Ivanovic.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments