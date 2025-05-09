Mohamed Salah wins Footballer of the Year award to match Thierry Henry record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has been crowned Footballer of the Year for the third time after his goals helped fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Salah is on the second player to win a hat-trick of awards from the Football Writers’ Association, joining Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on three wins.

The Egyptian has scored 28 goals and made 18 assists in the Premier League this season, appearing in every game, as Liverpool won a second title in five years under Arne Slot.

Salah, who last month extended his contract at Liverpool, is on course to win a fourth Premier League Golden Boot and is either a goal or assist from equalling the record for most goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.

Salah has 46, one shy of the record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole over a 42-game season.

Salah won his first Footballer of the Year award in his first season at Liverpool in 2017-18 and won it again in 2021-22. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson picked up the prize in 2019-20, the season the Reds won their first title in 30 years.

Henry won the award three times in four years between 2002-03 and 2005-06. In the last 30 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other Premier League player to have won the award on multiple occasions.

Salah is also the favourite to win the Premier League Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Year awards.