Mohamed Salah wins Footballer of the Year award to match Thierry Henry record
Salah has won the award for a third time after his goals fired Liverpool to the Premier League title
Mohamed Salah has been crowned Footballer of the Year for the third time after his goals helped fire Liverpool to the Premier League title.
Salah is on the second player to win a hat-trick of awards from the Football Writers’ Association, joining Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on three wins.
The Egyptian has scored 28 goals and made 18 assists in the Premier League this season, appearing in every game, as Liverpool won a second title in five years under Arne Slot.
Salah, who last month extended his contract at Liverpool, is on course to win a fourth Premier League Golden Boot and is either a goal or assist from equalling the record for most goal involvements in a single Premier League campaign.
Salah has 46, one shy of the record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole over a 42-game season.
Salah won his first Footballer of the Year award in his first season at Liverpool in 2017-18 and won it again in 2021-22. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson picked up the prize in 2019-20, the season the Reds won their first title in 30 years.
Henry won the award three times in four years between 2002-03 and 2005-06. In the last 30 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only other Premier League player to have won the award on multiple occasions.
Salah is also the favourite to win the Premier League Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Year awards.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments