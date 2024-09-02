Support truly

Mohamed Salah ripped through Manchester United and then sent a message to Liverpool over his future, suggesting this will be his last season because “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about [my] contract”.

Salah was on scintillating form at Old Trafford on Sunday, picking up two assists and a goal as Liverpool thrashed United 3-0. The win continued Liverpool’s perfect start to the season under new manager Arne Slot, with the 32-year-old Egyptian looking as sharp as ever.

Salah is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, and there remains mystery over his future. And revealed his apparent frustration with the situation after the game, suggesting this could be the end of the road at Liverpool.

“I had a good summer, I had a long time to try to think positive because as you know, it’s my last year in the club,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it, but I I feel free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.”

”Asked whether this could be his last ever game at Old Trafford, Salah replied: “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contract, so I just [think] OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season. It’s not up to me. Nobody talked to me from the club, but we will see.”