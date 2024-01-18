Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffers injury for Egypt at Africa Cup of Nation
Mohamed Salah has handed Liverpool an injury scare playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Featuring for the Pharaohs against Ghana, Salah was forced off on the stroke of half-time with a suspected hamstring problem.
Salah was seen clutching his left hamstring and cut a frustrated figure after embracing teammate Ahmed Hegazi and handing him the captain’s armband.
Salah would then leave the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny pitch in Abidjan, with Mostafa Fathi replacing him.
The Liverpool star could then be seen by the dugout watching the closing moments of the first half.
Egypt were held by Mozambique in their first Group B match, with Salah's stoppage-time penalty, and his second of the game, required to avoid a disastrous defeat.
And Egypt could sit bottom of the group heading into their last group stage match against Cape Verde on Monday should they suffer defeat to the Black Stars.
Salah has not played for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year's Day.
The Reds have been without Salah for two matches so far, beating Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup and also securing a 2-1 first-leg win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.
Depending on the severity of the injury, Salah's absence could extend beyond 17 February when the Reds play Brentford.
That was initially seen as the longest absence possible, should Egypt advance to the final in Abidjan on 11 February, but Liverpool and Egypt are now braced for news on the forward’s condition in the coming days.
