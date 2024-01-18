Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mohamed Salah has handed Liverpool an injury scare playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Featuring for the Pharaohs against Ghana, Salah was forced off on the stroke of half-time with a suspected hamstring problem.

Salah was seen clutching his left hamstring and cut a frustrated figure after embracing teammate Ahmed Hegazi and handing him the captain’s armband.

Salah would then leave the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny pitch in Abidjan, with Mostafa Fathi replacing him.

The Liverpool star could then be seen by the dugout watching the closing moments of the first half.

Egypt were held by Mozambique in their first Group B match, with Salah's stoppage-time penalty, and his second of the game, required to avoid a disastrous defeat.

And Egypt could sit bottom of the group heading into their last group stage match against Cape Verde on Monday should they suffer defeat to the Black Stars.

Salah has not played for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment (AP)

The Reds have been without Salah for two matches so far, beating Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup and also securing a 2-1 first-leg win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Salah's absence could extend beyond 17 February when the Reds play Brentford.

That was initially seen as the longest absence possible, should Egypt advance to the final in Abidjan on 11 February, but Liverpool and Egypt are now braced for news on the forward’s condition in the coming days.