Mohamed Salah beats Kevin De Bruyne to win PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Season for the second time after beating Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to the award.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr won the women’s award while Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Lauren Hemp retained their Young Player of the Year crowns from last season.

Salah scored 23 Premier League goals last campaign, sharing the golden boot with Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, as Liverpool finished runners-up to Manchester City.

The Egyptian, who was previously voted Players’ Player of the Season in 2018, also won the Football Writers’ award this season while De Bruyne picked up the Premier League Player of the Season prize.

“It’s a great honour to win a trophy, individual or collective and this one is big so, very happy and very proud of that,” Salah said. “This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players.”

Salah also becomes one of seven players to win the men’s Players’ Player of the Season award for a second time, joining De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes.

Australian striker Kerr scored 20 Women’s Super League goals in as many games last season to retain the golden boot as Chelsea won a third consecutive league title. In winning the Players’ award, Kerr has completed a clean sweep of individual prizes after also winning the Football Writers’ and WSL Player of the Season.

‘Massive honour’: Sam Kerr (Chelsea FC/Getty)

“It’s a massive honour I think, whenever you’re voted by your peers,” Kerr said. “I think that’s the highest honour as a player so, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Foden, meanwhile, has now retained both Players’ Young Player of the Season and Premier League Young Player of the Season prizes after the 22-year-old helped City to the Premier League title.

Hemp is now a four-time PFA Players’ Player of the Season winner after reaching double figures in WSL goals for the first time this season.

Salah, Kerr and Hemp were also included in the respective Premier League and WSL Teams of the Season.