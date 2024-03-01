Liverpool handed injury boost but Mohamed Salah ruled out of Nottingham Forest trip

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool’s injury-hit squad is set to be boosted by the returns of Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, but Mohamed Salah will not be back until next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal when they visit the City Ground.

It’s been a remarkable week for the Reds: with Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in extra time, before Klopp’s side progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Southampton thanks to their academy kids.

And as Klopp’s side turn their attention back to the Premier League title race, the leaders are set to be boosted by a number of first-team stars returning from injury.

Nunez and Szoboszlai have returned to training, while Wataru Endo was expected to join in on Friday after overcoming an ankle injury suffered in the Carabao Cup final.

The Japan international left Wembley with his foot in a protective boot but is in contention to feature, as is Andy Robertson after the left-back missed the victory over Southampton due to illness.

“I don’t think Mo is too far off, but he will not feature tomorrow and from there we have to go,” Klopp said. “It’s like touch and go, but I think next week at any point it is possible. He is on the way back, definitely, but not there yet.”

Nunez has not played since the 4-1 win over Brentford while Szoboszlai has been out since scoring in the 4-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League on January 31.

Nunez and Szoboszlai could be back in action after missing the Carabao Cup final (Getty Images)

“Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team. So, they looked good, but we have to wait [to see] how they react,” Klopp said.

“Wataru and Robbo didn’t, but there is the plan that they join in today. That’s the idea but we have to see if that really works out.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones will not return until after the international break, but Diogo Jota will be out for a longer spell.