West Ham United are in talks with Ajax about attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, for a deal likely to cost over £40m.

The Ghanaian international came close to joining Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month, only for the move to fall apart over the player's requests about a release clause included in any contract.

Brighton were not willing to go for that and are not now actively pursuing the player, but West Ham are prepared to be more flexible.

The London club are currently engaged in a flurry of transfer activity after an initially slow summer following the sale of Declan Rice, as they also pursue deals for Rennes’ Jeremy Doku and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

Manager David Moyes wants to add more pace, although this does come amid dual strategies in the market, with the manager wanting players for now and the new recruitment structure led by Tim Steidten pursuing young talent that is ready now but have significant growth potential. Kudus would naturally fit into that category, and is open to the move.

The Hammers drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in their opening match of the season, with their first home fixture of the campaign coming on Sunday against London rivals Chelsea.