Moises Caicedo sends transfer plea as Arsenal anxiously wait on Thomas Partey news

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Moises Caicedo asked Brighton and Hove Albion for the chance to leave as Arsenal’s need for a midfielder could have increased when Thomas Partey sustained a rib injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal have had a £60 million bid for the Ecuador international rejected as Brighton have insisted he is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders had already wanted midfield reinforcements, with Mohamed Elneny injured, before Partey came off at half-time at the Etihad Stadium, with manager Mikel Arteta saying he will undergo a scan.

Caicedo has also attracted interest from Chelsea and his former Brighton manager Graham Potter as they look to make yet another signing.

The 21-year-old, who cost Brighton £4.5 million two years ago, put messages on Twitter and Instagram as he urged Albion owner Tony Bloom to allow him to realise his dream of winning major honours.

Caicedo wrote: “I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador.

“My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Caicedo has asked to leave Brighton (PA Wire)

Brighton’s current record transfer fee is the £56 million they recouped from Chelsea for Marc Cucurella and, after selling Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, they do not need to bring in any more money this month.

Arteta was left wondering how long Partey will be out, saying: “He felt something and we did not want to take any risks so he could not continue.

He confirmed he wants a third signing in the winter window, adding: “We have been pretty active in the window and when something is available we will try to do it.”