Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moises Caicedo sends transfer plea as Arsenal anxiously wait on Thomas Partey news

Caicedo took to Twitter to ask to leave Brighton this month

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Writer
Friday 27 January 2023 22:58
Comments
<p>Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has asked for a move to Arsenal </p>

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has asked for a move to Arsenal

(PA Wire)

Moises Caicedo asked Brighton and Hove Albion for the chance to leave as Arsenal’s need for a midfielder could have increased when Thomas Partey sustained a rib injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal have had a £60 million bid for the Ecuador international rejected as Brighton have insisted he is not for sale in the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders had already wanted midfield reinforcements, with Mohamed Elneny injured, before Partey came off at half-time at the Etihad Stadium, with manager Mikel Arteta saying he will undergo a scan.

Caicedo has also attracted interest from Chelsea and his former Brighton manager Graham Potter as they look to make yet another signing.

Recommended

The 21-year-old, who cost Brighton £4.5 million two years ago, put messages on Twitter and Instagram as he urged Albion owner Tony Bloom to allow him to realise his dream of winning major honours.

Caicedo wrote: “I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador.

“My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Caicedo has asked to leave Brighton

(PA Wire)

Brighton’s current record transfer fee is the £56 million they recouped from Chelsea for Marc Cucurella and, after selling Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, they do not need to bring in any more money this month.

Recommended

Arteta was left wondering how long Partey will be out, saying: “He felt something and we did not want to take any risks so he could not continue.

He confirmed he wants a third signing in the winter window, adding: “We have been pretty active in the window and when something is available we will try to do it.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in