Leandro Trossard has completed his move to Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee understood by The Independent to be £27m.

The 28-year-old Belgian had been agitating for a move away from the Amex Stadium and new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi no longer wished to use the forward, enabling a deal to be struck.

Trossard will provide much-needed attacking reinforcements for Arsenal as they find themselves in the midst of a Premier League title race, seeking to hold off Manchester City and possibly their city rivals United as well.

He will wear shirt No 19 and in their statement confirming the signing, Arsenal said: “All documents have been submitted and we’re hoping Leandro will be eligible for selection for our match against Manchester United on Sunday.”

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu expressed his satisfaction at completing the deal, saying: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard. We have a clear plan and strategy for our direction, and it’s been a great team effort in bringing Leandro to the club.

"Leandro is a player who will give us a high level of quality going forward. I know Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with him. Welcome Leandro!”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

"Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.”

Meanwhile, Brighton head coach De Zerbi said: “I’m sorry for the last period, but I still would like to wish Leandro good luck for the future.”

Trossard’s Brighton contract was due to run out in the summer, albeit with an option to extend, which is why his price is relatively low for a recently turned 28-year-old with proven Premier League experience.

Lenadro Trossard featured in all three Belgium games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Getty Images)

The south-coast club had been looking for £30m, with 10% of any fee to go to Genk, but settled for a shade less than that amount to complete the deal.

Representatives of the 24-cap Belgium international - who featured in all three Belgium fixtures in the World Cup in Qatar - had been pushing for a deal all window and, while there was interest from a series of clubs, Arsenal represented by far the best option. The player was keen on a move and there is a good working relationship between the clubs from previous transfers such as Ben White.

Trossard had been in fine form this season with seven goals in 16 games, before a breakdown in his relationship with De Zerbi.

“Recently, he didn’t give 100 per cent in training and on matchday, that’s it on my side,” the Brighton manager said when explaining why Trossard was being frozen out.

“Football deserves respect. I don’t have to apologise for anything. Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee… surely, Trossard didn’t tell me the truth.”

Now he will be thrust into the midst of a title challenge at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal look to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in almost 20 years.