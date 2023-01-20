Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal agree deal for Trossard, Newcastle eye Calvert-Lewin plus latest on David Moyes
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga is also garnering interest from across Europe
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004.
Up in the North East, Newcastle continue to do business and are negotiating with Nottingham Forest over a loan move for striker Chris Wood. He was one of Eddie Howe’s first signings at the club but with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak fit again Wood may be surplus to requirements. That definitely would be the case if the Magpies are successful in signing their next target: Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle are reportedly preparing a £35million bid for the striker.
Elsewhere, West Ham have enquired to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa with the forward undergoing a medical at the London side later today. His signing could ease the pressue on manager David Moyes who is said to be facing the axe should his team fail to beat relegation rivals Everton at the weekend.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Dembele set for Premier League return?
Moussa Dembele could be heading back to the Premier League with Aston Villa and Everton both battling it out for his signature. The former Fulham striker has found himself out of favour at French side Lyon after only managing to score two goals all season.
The Sun are reporting that both Premier League clubs are keen to bring Dembele back to the English top flight and are negotiating with Lyon over a deal.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery urging patience over new teenage striker Jhon Duran
New Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran must be given time to make his mark in the Premier League, according to boss Unai Emery.
The club have also agreed to sell Danny Ings to West Ham for £15million with Emery revamping his forward line.
He insisted Duran is not expected to replace Ings – with Villa also after another striker – and patience is required with the 19-year-old.
The 19-year-old has three caps for Colombia.
Newcastle target Calvert-Lewin
Newcastle’s willingness to offload Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest may be a sign of confidence that they can get a move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin over the line before the transfer window ends.
The Toffees have lacked goals this season so it seems unlikely that they would let the striker leave unless an offer from Newcastle was too good to turn down.
The Magpies are considering a £35m move for Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles with injury in recent seasons, reports The Sun.
The 25-year-old has scored just six goals since the start of last season but has had his playing time hampered due to a number of injury concerns.
Will Everton be willing to let him go?
Interest in Elanga grows
Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is the subject of interest from many clubs across Europe with Everton and Borussia Dortmund among those in signing the young star.
Everton were keen to bring in the 20-year-old on loan for the rest of the season but that move has been blocked by Manchester United because of their concerns over the ‘climate’ at Goodison Park, reports the Daily Star.
The report claims that United boss Erik ten Hag is not willing to let Elanga go to Everton, due to concerns about what the current climate at Goodison Park might do to Elanga’s development and progress.
Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about signing the winger with United set to make a decision about their interest in the coming days.
Wood loan move to Forest on the cards
Newcastle forward Chris Wood is nearing a move to Nottingham Forest after the clubs agreed to a loan deal for the rest of the season.
Wood has apparantly completed a medical and is set to complete his move to Nottingham Forest today on an initial loan but is unlikely to be registered in time to play against Bournemouth on Saturday.
David Moyes facing the chop?
Sticking with West Ham for the moment, it looks as though manager David Moyes could be facing the axe if his team fail to defeat relegation rivals Everton this weekend.
The pressure has been slowly building on Moyes with his team unable to get out of the relegation zone. They are one point away from safety but lead 19th placed Everton on goal difference.
This weekend’s clash is a vital one for their prospects of remaining in the top flight and West Ham are reportedly preparing to move on from Moyes should he fail to beat his old club.
Another ex-Everton boss, Rafa Benitez, is said to be in line for the job with Moyes now the bookies favourite to be the next Premier League boss to get sacked.
Danny Ings having medical at West Ham
Danny Ings has travelled to London to undergo a medical assessment with West Ham after the club agreed a deal for the striker to join them from Aston Villa.
The Hammers set to pay around £15m for the England international who will hopefully provide some much needed goals for David Moyes’ team.
Ings has scored six Premier League goals in 18 games this season for Villa and should add competition to the Hammers’ front line alongside Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.
West Ham have scored only 15 goals in 19 league games this term with their lack of form in front of goal a major factor as to why they’re in the relegation zone.
Arsenal agree Leandro Trossard fee with Brighton
Arsenal have reached agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Leandro Trossard for £27m. The south-coast club had been looking for £30m, with 10% of any fee to go to Genk, but have settled for a shade less than that amount.
Arsenal are actively looking for attacking reinforcements to deepen their title challenge having missed out on Mikhailo Mudryk, and Brighton are keen to sell due to manager Roberto De Zerbi no longer wishing to use the forward.
Trossard’s current contract runs out in the summer, albeit with an option to extend, which is why his price is relatively low for a recently turned 28-year-old with proven Premier League experience. Brighton did not want to let him go too cheaply though.
His representatives have been pushing for a deal all window and, while there was interest from a series of clubs, Arsenal represented by far the best option. Trossard is naturally keen on the move and pushing for it, with that aided by a good relationship between the clubs.
