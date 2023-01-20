✕ Close Moment: 'We'll do the deals we can do' - Arteta after missing out on Mudryk deal

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004.

Up in the North East, Newcastle continue to do business and are negotiating with Nottingham Forest over a loan move for striker Chris Wood. He was one of Eddie Howe’s first signings at the club but with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak fit again Wood may be surplus to requirements. That definitely would be the case if the Magpies are successful in signing their next target: Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle are reportedly preparing a £35million bid for the striker.

Elsewhere, West Ham have enquired to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa with the forward undergoing a medical at the London side later today. His signing could ease the pressue on manager David Moyes who is said to be facing the axe should his team fail to beat relegation rivals Everton at the weekend.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: