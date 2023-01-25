Elneny injury could see Arsenal move for new midfielder, Arteta admits

Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears grow over Mohamed Elneny’s knee injury, Mikel Arteta has admitted.

Though the Egyptian player is not a first-team regular, the Gunners’ small squad could mean that his absence may be felt in the Premier League title race.

Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior have been signed in the January window.

The football manager revealed that Elneny will not feature against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night (27 January).

