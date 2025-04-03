Enzo Fernandez header sends Chelsea back into top four after win over Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea climbed back into the Premier League’s top four as Enzo Fernandez’s header early in the second half earned a 1-0 derby win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side were under pressure after limping into the international break playing football that had ceased to excite home fans, but they largely had the better of a disappointing Spurs team that failed to take advantage of the growing discontent surrounding the home side.

As when these teams met in north London last season, VAR played a prominent role, ruling out goals from Moises Caicedo and Pape Sarr after half-time, but Chelsea deserved the points as their Champions League challenge got back on track.

They had begun with far greater energy than in recent lacklustre performances. In the first minute Nicolas Jackson on his return to the side was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario then saw Micky van de Ven’s fluffed clearance ricochet off him and against the post, before moments later Malo Gusto rifled Marc Cucurella’s cross into the side-netting.

Destiny Udogie almost then turned Cole Palmer’s cross past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Fernandez as Spurs seemingly improvised their way defensively through the early exchanges.

A concerning sight for Maresca was Caicedo requiring treatment on the pitch for a hamstring issue, particularly so with Romeo Lavia having suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from injury. The head coach need not have worried, as Caicedo recovered to give an outstanding first-half display of power and poise to snuff out Spurs’ limited attacking presence.

There were signs of life at last in the visitors after 37 minutes when Son Heung-min found space in the box and drew a one-handed stop from Robert Sanchez. Levi Colwill then cleared sloppily but James Maddison failed to take advantage and was easily shrugged off the ball.

Jadon Sancho had been lively on the left but was chastised by home fans for failing to shoot when in good positions. He finally gave them their wish late in the first half, striking low at goal from an angle via a deflection off Djed Spence and drawing an excellent flying stop from Vicario.

Spurs had themselves to blame for Chelsea’s winner five minutes into the second half. After Sancho had been given freedom inside the box to pirouette on the ball, assess options and lay it off, Udogie did little but stand and watch as Fernandez drifted across him to meet Palmer’s cross and nod his side in front with the simplest header.

Caicedo then thumped the ball into the bottom corner only to be denied after a hugely protracted VAR check that judged Colwill to have strayed offside by an almost imperceptible margin.

Spurs were then themselves denied by a pitchside review after Sarr had lashed in what looked a stunning equaliser from long range, the Spurs substitute having caught Caicedo on the knee in winning the ball for which he was shown a yellow card.

Sanchez kept out Son for a second time after a Spurs counter in the final minute of the 90, before 12 additional minutes during which Ange Postecoglou’s side failed to put Chelsea under much pressure to challenge their lead.