Why is Moises Caicedo wearing a mask for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest?
The Chelsea midfielder is using a mask to play for the Blues in their final Premier League game against Nottingham Forest
Moises Caicedo is wearing a mask as Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in their final game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The Blues are looking to finish inside the top five to confirm a place in next season’s Champions League.
Enzo Maresca’s side can guarantee Champions League football with a victory at the City Ground.
While attention will quickly turn to the Europa League final on Wednesday where they play Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland.
Caicedo has proven to be a vital piece for Maresca’s Chelsea this term and he continues to play with a mask.
The Ecuadorian sustained an injury to his cheek when playing against Newcastle and has continued to protest it with a mask since.
Caicedo has enjoyed a fine season for the Blues, winning Chelsea's Player and Players' Player of the Season, while being praised by Maresca recently.
“I think in this moment he’s one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world,” said the Italian coach.
“He’s doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he’s working serious, he’s very humble, he’s very kind, he’s polite, he’s a fantastic guy.
While Levi Colwill also praised Caicedo recently, emphasising his ability to break up play to establish Chelsea’s attacks.
“Moi is just breaking up everything, he’s making everything look so easy,” said the England defender after victory over Spurs last month.
“For me, if I had a mic on me when I’m playing, all you’d hear is,’ oh, wow, Moi’, that’s all I do because he makes it so easy for us in the defence because he stops everything before it gets to us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments