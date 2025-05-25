Why is Moises Caicedo wearing a mask for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moises Caicedo is wearing a mask as Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in their final game of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Blues are looking to finish inside the top five to confirm a place in next season’s Champions League.

Enzo Maresca’s side can guarantee Champions League football with a victory at the City Ground.

While attention will quickly turn to the Europa League final on Wednesday where they play Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland.

Caicedo has proven to be a vital piece for Maresca’s Chelsea this term and he continues to play with a mask.

The Ecuadorian sustained an injury to his cheek when playing against Newcastle and has continued to protest it with a mask since.

Caicedo has enjoyed a fine season for the Blues, winning Chelsea's Player and Players' Player of the Season, while being praised by Maresca recently.

“I think in this moment he’s one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world,” said the Italian coach.

open image in gallery Moises Caicedo of Chelsea warms up, whilst wearing a black protective face mask ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

“He’s doing fantastic. The best thing about Moi is that every day he’s working serious, he’s very humble, he’s very kind, he’s polite, he’s a fantastic guy.

While Levi Colwill also praised Caicedo recently, emphasising his ability to break up play to establish Chelsea’s attacks.

“Moi is just breaking up everything, he’s making everything look so easy,” said the England defender after victory over Spurs last month.

“For me, if I had a mic on me when I’m playing, all you’d hear is,’ oh, wow, Moi’, that’s all I do because he makes it so easy for us in the defence because he stops everything before it gets to us.”