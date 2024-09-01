Monaco vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Louis-II
Follow live coverage as Monaco face Lens in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Monaco vs Lens
Match ends, Monaco 1, Lens 1.
Monaco vs Lens
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Lens 1.
Monaco vs Lens
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Monaco) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
Monaco vs Lens
Attempt blocked. Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Monaco vs Lens
Goal! Monaco 1, Lens 1. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Monaco vs Lens
VAR Decision: Penalty Lens.
Monaco vs Lens
Corner, Lens. Conceded by Denis Zakaria.
Monaco vs Lens
Penalty conceded by Denis Zakaria (Monaco) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Monaco vs Lens
Attempt blocked. Hamzat Ojediran (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Satriano.
Monaco vs Lens
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments