Liveupdated1725203163

Monaco vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Louis-II

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 12:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monaco face Lens in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725203019

Monaco vs Lens

Match ends, Monaco 1, Lens 1.

1 September 2024 16:03
1725202985

Monaco vs Lens

Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Lens 1.

1 September 2024 16:03
1725202815

Monaco vs Lens

Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Monaco) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.

1 September 2024 16:00
1725202730

Monaco vs Lens

Attempt blocked. Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1 September 2024 15:58
1725202627

Monaco vs Lens

Goal! Monaco 1, Lens 1. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

1 September 2024 15:57
1725202521

Monaco vs Lens

VAR Decision: Penalty Lens.

1 September 2024 15:55
1725202473

Monaco vs Lens

Corner, Lens. Conceded by Denis Zakaria.

1 September 2024 15:54
1725202466

Monaco vs Lens

Penalty conceded by Denis Zakaria (Monaco) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

1 September 2024 15:54
1725202465

Monaco vs Lens

Attempt blocked. Hamzat Ojediran (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Satriano.

1 September 2024 15:54
1725202440

Monaco vs Lens

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

1 September 2024 15:54

