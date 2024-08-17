Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Louis-II

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 18:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monaco face Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723928160

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Match ends, Monaco 1, Saint-Etienne 0.

17 August 2024 21:56
1723928146

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Saint-Etienne 0.

17 August 2024 21:55
1723928119

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Breel Embolo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 21:55
1723928019

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Breel Embolo (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

17 August 2024 21:53
1723927973

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt saved. Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

17 August 2024 21:52
1723927926

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.

17 August 2024 21:52
1723927923

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt blocked. Breel Embolo (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maghnes Akliouche.

17 August 2024 21:52
1723927881

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 August 2024 21:51
1723927828

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Delay in match because of an injury Lamine Camara (Monaco).

17 August 2024 21:50
1723927800

Monaco vs Saint-Étienne

Lamine Camara (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 21:50

