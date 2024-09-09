Craig Bellamy is the new man in charge of Wales ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Wales are taking on Montenegro in their second match of the new Nations League campaign tonight, looking to build on an encouraging performance last time out which saw new manager Craig Bellamy deploy front-foot tactics with a high press.

Bellamy’s first match in charge was a 0-0 result against Turkey in Cardiff, and Wales are now looking to pick up three points against a Montenegro side that they will feel they are the favourites against.

Plenty of news in the build-up to the match has revolved around the playing conditions in Montenegro, with the venue moved from the capital to the nearby city of Niksic due to the poor state of the pitch at the Podgorica National Stadium. But Bellamy is more focused on building on a solid opening display with his new-look Welsh side.

Follow all the action from Montenegro v Wales in the Nations League below.