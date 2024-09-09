Montenegro v Wales LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Aaron Ramsey leads new-look side in Nations League
Craig Bellamy’s Wales side look to build on a positive first result against Turkey as they travel to eastern Europe to take on Montenegro in the Nations League
Wales are taking on Montenegro in their second match of the new Nations League campaign tonight, looking to build on an encouraging performance last time out which saw new manager Craig Bellamy deploy front-foot tactics with a high press.
Bellamy’s first match in charge was a 0-0 result against Turkey in Cardiff, and Wales are now looking to pick up three points against a Montenegro side that they will feel they are the favourites against.
Plenty of news in the build-up to the match has revolved around the playing conditions in Montenegro, with the venue moved from the capital to the nearby city of Niksic due to the poor state of the pitch at the Podgorica National Stadium. But Bellamy is more focused on building on a solid opening display with his new-look Welsh side.
Follow all the action from Montenegro v Wales in the Nations League below.
Is Montenegro v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
When is Montenegro v Wales?
Montenegro v Wales kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday, 9 September at the Gradski Stadion in Niksic, Montenegro.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.
Team news
Wales have no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, with Craig Bellamy able to choose from a full squad despite a fractious match in Cardiff.
Skipper Aaron Ramsey returned to the squad after a year marked by injuries, and he can expect to keep a starting place, though he may be moved back into midfield after starting in the number nine position last week.
Sorba Thomas, who scored a disallowed goal in Cardiff, likely did enough to keep his place, with Brennan Johnson likely to keep a starting berth in the absence of Dan James.
The back four should stay the same after an assured performance last time out, while Wilson and Ampadu remain stalwarts in the Welsh midfield.
For Montenegro, head coach Robert Prosinečki has no fresh injury concerns either, and will likely name a similar team to that which lost 2-0 against Iceland last time out.
Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic, once the team’s talisman, was demoted to a role from the bench last time out, but came on as a substitute. He could start upfront after an ineffective performance from Nikola Krstović.
Lazio winger Adam Marušić will likely keep his place, as will Preston North End winger Milutin Osmajić.
Montenegro v Wales LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Wales and Montenegro in Niksic.
Craig Bellamy takes charge of just his second match for Wales, with his side looking to build on a positive first result in their new Nations League campaign.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and more here.
