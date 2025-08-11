Spain to part ways with head coach after Euro 2025 final defeat to England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain have announced that they will part ways with head coach Montse Tome following their defeat to England women in the Euro 2025 final

The world champions lost on penalties to England in Basel and the Spanish football federation said Tome will leave at the end of her contract on August 31.

Tome had been in charge for two years and was previously the assistant coach to Jorge Vilda before he was dismissed over his support for former president Luis Rubiales following their World Cup triumph in 2023.

Montse Tome and Spain will part ways ( Getty Images )

Tome also oversaw a disappointing Paris Olympics, where Spain failed to win a medal after losing the bronze medal match to Germany.

She will be replaced by Sonia Bermudez, a former player on the Spanish national team who is currently in charge of the Under-23s.

Spain were favourites to win the Euros but could not build on Mariona Caldentey’s opening goal in the final as England equalised to force extra time.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said: "The Board of Directors... would like to thank Montse Tome for her work, professionalism and dedication in various roles during her time as a member of the national teams at the RFEF, particularly during her time as head coach of the senior women's national team.”