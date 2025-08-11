Spain to part ways with head coach after Euro 2025 final defeat to England
Montse Tome will leave at the end of her contract and will be replaced by Sonia Bermudez
Spain have announced that they will part ways with head coach Montse Tome following their defeat to England women in the Euro 2025 final
The world champions lost on penalties to England in Basel and the Spanish football federation said Tome will leave at the end of her contract on August 31.
Tome had been in charge for two years and was previously the assistant coach to Jorge Vilda before he was dismissed over his support for former president Luis Rubiales following their World Cup triumph in 2023.
Tome also oversaw a disappointing Paris Olympics, where Spain failed to win a medal after losing the bronze medal match to Germany.
She will be replaced by Sonia Bermudez, a former player on the Spanish national team who is currently in charge of the Under-23s.
Spain were favourites to win the Euros but could not build on Mariona Caldentey’s opening goal in the final as England equalised to force extra time.
The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said: "The Board of Directors... would like to thank Montse Tome for her work, professionalism and dedication in various roles during her time as a member of the national teams at the RFEF, particularly during her time as head coach of the senior women's national team.”
