Monza vs Udinese LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Monza face Udinese in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Monza vs Udinese
Offside, Monza. Matteo Pessina tries a through ball, but Giorgos Kyriakopoulos is caught offside.
Monza vs Udinese
Patrick Ciurria (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Monza vs Udinese
Attempt blocked. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Walace.
Monza vs Udinese
Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).
Monza vs Udinese
Pablo Marí (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Monza vs Udinese
Foul by Pablo Marí (Monza).
Monza vs Udinese
Goal! Monza 1, Udinese 0. Andrea Colpani (Monza) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos with a cross.
Monza vs Udinese
Luca Caldirola (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Monza vs Udinese
Hand ball by Samuele Vignato (Monza).
Monza vs Udinese
Attempt missed. Jaka Bijol (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lazar Samardzic with a cross following a set piece situation.
