Liveupdated1698590583

Monza vs Udinese LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from U-Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Monza face Udinese in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698590480

Monza vs Udinese

Offside, Monza. Matteo Pessina tries a through ball, but Giorgos Kyriakopoulos is caught offside.

29 October 2023 14:41
1698590442

Monza vs Udinese

Patrick Ciurria (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 14:40
1698590436

Monza vs Udinese

Attempt blocked. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Walace.

29 October 2023 14:40
1698590237

Monza vs Udinese

Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).

29 October 2023 14:37
1698590109

Monza vs Udinese

Pablo Marí (Monza) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 October 2023 14:35
1698590107

Monza vs Udinese

Foul by Pablo Marí (Monza).

29 October 2023 14:35
1698589663

Monza vs Udinese

Goal! Monza 1, Udinese 0. Andrea Colpani (Monza) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giorgos Kyriakopoulos with a cross.

29 October 2023 14:27
1698589626

Monza vs Udinese

Luca Caldirola (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 October 2023 14:27
1698589438

Monza vs Udinese

Hand ball by Samuele Vignato (Monza).

29 October 2023 14:23
1698589410

Monza vs Udinese

Attempt missed. Jaka Bijol (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lazar Samardzic with a cross following a set piece situation.

29 October 2023 14:23

