Why was Morgan Rogers’ goal disallowed and did it cost Aston Villa Champions League football?

Morgan Rogers was denied a goal in Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United after a controversial decision ruled out his opener for a foul on goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Villa came into the match knowing they needed to defeat Ruben Amorim’s men to secure a spot in the Champions League next season and thought they had gone ahead, following Emiliano Martinez’s red card, only for Rogers’ effort to be chalked off.

The attacking midfielder took the ball away from Bayindir, who did not have control of it, rounded the goalkeeper and scored but referee Thomas Bramall blew his whistle before the ball entered the goal.

That meant that his on-field decision of a foul committed by Rogers could not be reviewed by the VAR and it resulted in the goal being scrapped and Villa’s lead wiped out.

The controversy was also addressed by Villa’s captain John McGinn who spoke after the match saying: “It’s tough to take [missing out on Champions League] especially in the circumstances.

“I don’t think any of us in the dressing room, felt like we deserved to win. Man Utd deserved to win, they were the better team, on the front foot and missed loads of chances but the decision is incredible.

“I think everyone, when VAR was implemented, wanted the correct decisions. You watch rugby and if there’s a try, even if the referee’s awarded it if it’s wrong it’s overturned, if it’s right the try is given.

“I know it’s the rule, I’ve seen it a couple of times but it’s hard to take especially as the impact it has on us as a team and a club is so big. For Thomas to blow his whistle at that point is tough to take and to handle.

“I don’t think we deserved to win but at that point you’re one up with 20 [minutes] to go, all you need is a point to get into the Champions League, it’s a costly [decision].”

On commentary duties for TNT Sports, Ally McCoist was adamant that the goal should stand. He said: “That’s a goal. I’m telling you right now, that’s a goal. The ball is out his [Bayindir’s] hands when he [Rogers] kicks it. It must be a goal. I reckon when Rogers touches the ball to knock it through it isn’t in the goalkeeper’s hands. It’s got to be a goal.”

open image in gallery Morgan Rogers, centre right, and his Aston Villa team-mates react after his goal was disallowed (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Manchester United’s worst season in 51 years ended with Amad Diallo’s header and the departing Christian Eriksen’s spot-kick sealing a 2-0 victory after Rogers’ goal was ruled out.

The defeat meant that Newcastle finished above Villa in the league table and took the final Champions League spot with Unai Emery’s men finishing sixth and heading for the Europa League next season.