Morocco seal first Afcon semi-final since 2004 with convincing win over Cameroon

Brahim Diaz scored for the fifth game in a row at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final clash to keep alive their hopes of a first continental title in 50 years.

Ismael Saibari was also on target in another workmanlike display in which Morocco were efficient enough, but also created little in the way of chances, netting from two of their three shots on target.

Cameroon had a strong shout for a penalty in the second half after what looked like a foul on Bryan Mbeumo but they too battled in the final third and did not force home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into a save in the 90 minutes.

Morocco, who have yet to concede a goal in open play at the finals, face the winner of Saturday's third quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria in the next round, a tie that will be played in Rabat on Wednesday.

The hosts took the lead in the 26th minute via the prolific Diaz as the Real Madrid player showed his scoring instinct. Achraf Hakimi's corner was headed goalwards by Ayoub El Kaabi and Diaz deflected the ball in from close range.

He has now scored in each of Morocco's five games and extends his own record for most goals by a Moroccan at a single Cup of Nations finals, but left the field late on with a heavily strapped thigh that will be a concern for coach Walid Regragui.

Chances were hard to come by for both sides, but Abde Ezzalzouli headed narrowly over the crossbar from another Hakimi corner, while the latter laid on a headed chance for Saibari that was spurned.

Cameroon were unfortunate not to get a penalty kick when Mbeumo was caught in the box as Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida waved play on, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed wide at the back post with the Indomitable Lions' best chance of the game.

Morocco made it 2-0 minutes later to kill off the contest when Saibari was left unmarked at the back post and had time to control the ball and fire low into the far corner of the net.

open image in gallery Ismael Saibari gave Morocco breathing space against Cameroon ( REUTERS )

In Friday’s other quarter-final, Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal as Senegal booked an Afcon semi-final berth for the third time in the last four tournaments, beating 10-man Mali 1-0.

Ndiaye netted after 27 minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping howler to put Senegal ahead in a tense derby against their west African neighbours.

Mali were reduced to 10 men for the second half after captain Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second caution on the stroke of halftime. He was booked first for a clumsy challenge in the 25th minute and was dismissed after a needless foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mali were down to 10 men from the 26th minute of their previous clash against Tunisia and still managed to squeeze through on penalties but there was no recovery this time around against a polished Senegalese outfit.

Reuters