Morocco vs Comoros live: Tournament hosts take on minnows in opening game of 2025 Afcon

Hosts Morocco start their 2025 Afcon campaign against Comoros, who are appearing at the tournament for just the second time
Morocco face Comoros in the first match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this evening, with the tournament hosts hoping this is the beginning of a successful campaign as they look to win just their second ever Afcon title.
The Atlas Lions, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, won their only Afcon title as far back as 1976, and despite their pedigree as one of Africa’s leading sides they often fall short in continental competition, having lost in the round of 16 to South Africa in 2023.
But they will be expected to make a winning start to their 2025/26 campaign as they face the Comoros, the third-smallest nation on the continent, who have qualified for Afcon for just the second time.
The Coelacanths made their debut in 2021, reaching the knockout stages, but they face a difficult task to do so again, with matches against Mali and Zambia also to come in the group stages.
Afcon 2025 groups
Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros
Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe
Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania
Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana
Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan
Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique
The Africa Cup of Nations is back and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game - with the Boxing Day fixture between Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and South Africa live on Channel 4’s main channel. The remainder of the group-stage games will be available to watch on E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Hosts Morocco, who are also the tournament favourites, kick off the Africa Cup of Nations against Comoros on Sunday, with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all in action over the coming days. Ivory Coast are the defending champions, having beaten Nigeria in the final two years ago to win the tournament on home soil.
The Independent’s Jamie Braidwood has put together a guide to this year’s Afcon, with everything you need to know from key fixtures and groups to pre-tournament controversy.
Team news
Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi could miss the opening match as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, while Hamza Igmane and Sofyan Amrabat will also likely miss out.
Comoros boss Stefano Cusin has a full squad to pick from, with qualifying top-scorers Youssouf M’Changama and Rafiki Said expected to feature in attack and veteran striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane potentially leading the line.
The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Sunday when the hosts Morocco face Comoros in the tournament opener in Rabat.
Ivory Coast were the champions last time out, winning the Afcon on home soil after an extraordinary campaign where The Elephants fired their manager mid-tournament and went from the brink of crashing out of the group stages to lifting the trophy against Nigeria in the final.
Could history repeat itself two years on? Well, Morocco are the pre-tournament favourites. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago. If the extraordinary support they received in Qatar is anything to go by, then Morocco will have a huge home advantage - although that could lend itself to the suffocating pressure of expectations as they aim to win their first Afcon title since 1976.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Hosts Morocco take on minnows Comoros in the first match of Afcon 2025, with Walid Regragui’s side hoping to make a quick start as they hunt just a second ever Afcon title.
Comoros, the third-smallest nation in Africa, are making just their second Afcon appearance, having reached the knockout round at the first time of asking in 2021.
