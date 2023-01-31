Mykhailo Mudryk unlikely to face ban over racial slur in TikTok video

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to face a ban for using a racial slur in a social media post, the PA news agency understands.

The Ukrainian has apologised via a statement from his representatives for using the term while reciting song lyrics in a TikTok video.

The Football Association is seeking clarification and observations from Mudryk and his club over when the recording was made, when it was posted online and when it was deleted.

While the FA is able to charge players for discriminatory behaviour away from a football setting under new guidelines issued in 2020, PA understands the FA is unlikely to charge the player in this case based on the information it already holds about it, and instead is likely to remind Mudryk of his responsibilities.

Acts of discrimination can be classed as aggravated breaches of FA Rule E3.1 governing misconduct, and where a charge is issued and proven for such a breach, the starting sanction is six matches.

The Chelsea star, who joined from Shakhtar Donestk this month for £89 million, was reciting a rap song in the video, which has since been removed.

Mudryk’s representative said in a statement: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused.

“While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”

Despite the context, with Mudryk reciting the lyrics from Lil Baby song 'Freestyle', anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the language.

Kick It Out said in a statement: “The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.”

Mudryk’s representatives told The Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”