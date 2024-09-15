Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726419484

Nantes vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
A general view of the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nantes face Reims in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726419298

Nantes vs Reims

Match ends, Nantes 1, Reims 2.

15 September 2024 17:54
1726419286

Nantes vs Reims

Second Half ends, Nantes 1, Reims 2.

15 September 2024 17:54
1726419246

Nantes vs Reims

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 September 2024 17:54
1726419211

Nantes vs Reims

Delay in match because of an injury Yehvann Diouf (Reims).

15 September 2024 17:53
1726419149

Nantes vs Reims

Foul by Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims).

15 September 2024 17:52
1726419083

Nantes vs Reims

Kelvin Amian (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15 September 2024 17:51
1726419079

Nantes vs Reims

Reda Khadra (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15 September 2024 17:51
1726418996

Nantes vs Reims

Goal! Nantes 1, Reims 2. Keito Nakamura (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junya Ito.

15 September 2024 17:49
1726418984

Nantes vs Reims

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 17:49
1726418982

Nantes vs Reims

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentin Atangana Edoa.

15 September 2024 17:49

