Nantes vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau
Follow live coverage as Nantes face Reims in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Nantes 1, Reims 2.
Second Half ends, Nantes 1, Reims 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Yehvann Diouf (Reims).
Foul by Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims).
Kelvin Amian (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reda Khadra (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Nantes 1, Reims 2. Keito Nakamura (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junya Ito.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentin Atangana Edoa.
