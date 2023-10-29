Jump to content

Liveupdated1698609605

Napoli vs Milan LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Napoli face Milan in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698609509

Napoli vs Milan

Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

29 October 2023 19:58
1698609478

Napoli vs Milan

Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

29 October 2023 19:57
1698609252

Napoli vs Milan

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rafael Leão.

29 October 2023 19:54
1698609196

Napoli vs Milan

Foul by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).

29 October 2023 19:53
1698609134

Napoli vs Milan

Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a corner.

29 October 2023 19:52
1698609115

Napoli vs Milan

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.

29 October 2023 19:51
1698609114

Napoli vs Milan

Attempt blocked. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross.

29 October 2023 19:51
1698609071

Napoli vs Milan

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

29 October 2023 19:51
1698608864

Napoli vs Milan

Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

29 October 2023 19:47
1698608862

Napoli vs Milan

Attempt blocked. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Théo Hernández with a cross.

29 October 2023 19:47

