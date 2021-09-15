Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested that Europe’s top clubs need to create a “more modern and lucrative” tournament.

The Italian film producer believes that Uefa’s existing competitions do not currently sufficiently reward clubs.

Though De Laurentiis notes he is against the idea of a European Super League, the 72-year-old has suggested that Europe’s elite leagues reduce the number of teams in their divisions and curb reckless spending in pursuit of success.

“The system doesn’t work any more,” explained De Laurentiis to the Daily Mail. “The Champions and Europa League don’t generate sufficient income for the clubs to justify participating in it.

“To be competitive, you need more top-class players. That means you have to spend more money — and the prize money from the European competitions doesn’t account for that.

“That is why the clubs need to speak to each other to come up with a more modern and lucrative tournament for everyone in it.”

De Laurentiis bought Napoli in 2004 after the club declared bankruptcy having dropped into the third division.

The Rome-born septuagenarian founded Filmauro with his father Luigi in 1975.

He believes that there are too many games of football and claims to have seen plans that could transform European football financially by creating a new European league into which entry would be determined on results.

“We need to reduce the number of games by reducing the size of the top divisions across Europe,” De Laurentiis continued.

“Also, we create a European league with a democratic system of entry, based on what teams achieve in their domestic competitions.

“I have examined a project ready to bring €10 billion to the European game, but we need willingness and total independence.’”