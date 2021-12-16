Liveupdated1639672224

Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland learn opponents

England and Wales face the prospect of tough draws in League A with holders France and finalists Spain, Italy and Belgium the top seeds

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 16 December 2021 16:30
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Karim Benzema 'proud' of Nations League win over Spain

Follow live updates as the draw for the third edition of the Nations League takes place ahead of the 2022/23 season of the international competition. England remain in League A but their third-place finish in last year’s tournament means Gareth Southgate could be handed a tough draw this time around. The Three Lions could also be paired with Wales after their promotion from League B, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be hoping for favourable draws as they look to progress out of League C and League D respectively.

Holders France are top seeds after they defeated Spain in October’s Nations League finals, with semi-finalists Italy and Belgium the other top-ranked countries in League A. The six group stage fixtures will take place in June and September 2022, with the Nations League finals taking place the following summer. England reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19 but finished behind Belgium and Demark last time out. Follow live for latest updates from the draw:

Recommended

1639672224

Nations League draw: Best/worst scenarios

Wales

Best: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland

Worst: France, Germany, England

Scotland

Best: Iceland, Ireland, Armenia

Worst: Sweden, Serbia, Slovenia

Northern Ireland

Best: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Faroe Islands

Worst: Greece, Lithuania, (play-out winner)

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:30
1639671924

Nations League draw: Best/worst scenarios

England

Best: Spain, Denmark, Austria

Worst: France, Germany, Czech Republic

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:25
1639671324

Nations League draw: How did England end up in pot 3?

After reaching the Finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19, England entered the 2020/21 edition of the competition as one of the top seeds in Legaue A.

They were drawn with Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in Group A, but a home defeat to the Danes and an away loss to Roberto Martinez’s side was a blow to their hopes.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished the group third, losing out to Denmark on the head-to-head, which is why they have found themselves seeded in pot 3 this time around.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:15
1639671024

Nations League draw: League C pots

Pot 1: Turkey (relegated), Slovakia (relegated), Bulgaria (relegated), Northern Ireland (relegated)

Pot 2: Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia

Pot 3: Lithuania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo

Pot 4: (2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022), Gibraltar (promoted), Faroe Islands (promoted)

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:10
1639670724

Nations League draw: League B pots

Pot 1: Ukraine (relegated), Sweden (relegated), Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated), Iceland (relegated)

Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia

Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Republic of Ireland

Pot 4: Slovenia (promoted), Montenegro (promoted), Albania (promoted), Armenia (promoted)

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:05
1639670424

Nations League draw: League A pots

Pot 1: France (2021 Finals), Spain (2021 Finals), Italy (2021 Finals), Belgium (2021 Finals)

Pot 2: Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany

Pot 3: England, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia,

Pot 4: Wales (promoted), Austria (promoted), Czech Republic (promoted), Hungary (promoted)

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 16:00
1639669862

Nations League draw

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Nations League 2022/23 draw. Despite initial fears it would be an overly-confusing and unnecessary additions the football calendar, the Nations League has proved a hit with fans and countries as a better alternative to friendly matches, as well as adding a further injection of competitive drama to international football.

England are guaranteed four competitive matches against two of France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark - and that can only be a boost to Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the 2022 World Cup. It will be a hard draw, however, and the Three Lions will face a tough challenge to qualify out of their group and reach the League A finals.

Let’s see who they get. The draw will get underway from 5pm.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 15:51
1639661860

Nations League draw

Follow live updates as the draw for the third edition of the Nations League takes place ahead of the 2022/23 season of the international competition. England remain in League A but their third-place finish in last year’s tournament means Gareth Southgate could be handed a tough draw this time around. The Three Lions could also be paired with Wales after their promotion from League B, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be hoping for favourable draws as they look to progress out of League C and League D respectively.

Holders France are top seeds after they defeated Spain in October’s Nations League finals, with semi-finalists Italy and Belgium the other top-ranked countries in League A. The six group stage fixtures will take place in June and September 2022, with the Nations League finals taking place the following summer. England reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19 but finished behind Belgium and Demark last time out.

Jamie Braidwood16 December 2021 13:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in