Nations League draw LIVE: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland learn opponents
England and Wales face the prospect of tough draws in League A with holders France and finalists Spain, Italy and Belgium the top seeds
Follow live updates as the draw for the third edition of the Nations League takes place ahead of the 2022/23 season of the international competition. England remain in League A but their third-place finish in last year’s tournament means Gareth Southgate could be handed a tough draw this time around. The Three Lions could also be paired with Wales after their promotion from League B, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will be hoping for favourable draws as they look to progress out of League C and League D respectively.
Holders France are top seeds after they defeated Spain in October’s Nations League finals, with semi-finalists Italy and Belgium the other top-ranked countries in League A. The six group stage fixtures will take place in June and September 2022, with the Nations League finals taking place the following summer. England reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19 but finished behind Belgium and Demark last time out. Follow live for latest updates from the draw:
Nations League draw: Best/worst scenarios
Wales
Best: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland
Worst: France, Germany, England
Scotland
Best: Iceland, Ireland, Armenia
Worst: Sweden, Serbia, Slovenia
Northern Ireland
Best: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Faroe Islands
Worst: Greece, Lithuania, (play-out winner)
England
Best: Spain, Denmark, Austria
Worst: France, Germany, Czech Republic
Nations League draw: How did England end up in pot 3?
After reaching the Finals of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19, England entered the 2020/21 edition of the competition as one of the top seeds in Legaue A.
They were drawn with Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in Group A, but a home defeat to the Danes and an away loss to Roberto Martinez’s side was a blow to their hopes.
Gareth Southgate’s side finished the group third, losing out to Denmark on the head-to-head, which is why they have found themselves seeded in pot 3 this time around.
Nations League draw: League C pots
Pot 1: Turkey (relegated), Slovakia (relegated), Bulgaria (relegated), Northern Ireland (relegated)
Pot 2: Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia
Pot 3: Lithuania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo
Pot 4: (2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022), Gibraltar (promoted), Faroe Islands (promoted)
Nations League draw: League B pots
Pot 1: Ukraine (relegated), Sweden (relegated), Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated), Iceland (relegated)
Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia
Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Republic of Ireland
Pot 4: Slovenia (promoted), Montenegro (promoted), Albania (promoted), Armenia (promoted)
Nations League draw: League A pots
Pot 1: France (2021 Finals), Spain (2021 Finals), Italy (2021 Finals), Belgium (2021 Finals)
Pot 2: Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany
Pot 3: England, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia,
Pot 4: Wales (promoted), Austria (promoted), Czech Republic (promoted), Hungary (promoted)
Nations League draw
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Nations League 2022/23 draw. Despite initial fears it would be an overly-confusing and unnecessary additions the football calendar, the Nations League has proved a hit with fans and countries as a better alternative to friendly matches, as well as adding a further injection of competitive drama to international football.
England are guaranteed four competitive matches against two of France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark - and that can only be a boost to Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the 2022 World Cup. It will be a hard draw, however, and the Three Lions will face a tough challenge to qualify out of their group and reach the League A finals.
Let’s see who they get. The draw will get underway from 5pm.
Nations League draw
