Nations League draw live - Scotland to learn playoff fate plus quarter-final ties featuring Spain and France
England aren’t involved in the draw after securing an immediate return to League A
The Nations League came to a close this week in terms of the actual group action, but further fixtures yet lie ahead: the semi-finals and final as usual for those competing at the top end, but also further fixtures in yet another an expanded Uefa competition.
This time around we have play-offs for promotion and relegation spots, and instead of just a final four encounter, we’ve got quarter-finals to look forward to too.
Scotland and Republic of Ireland are both involved in the playoffs, the former after Andy Robertson’s last-minute heroics, while aiming for Nations League glory this time around will be the likes of European champions Spain, along with France, Germany and Netherlands.
All the build-up, as well as explanations, rules and when the matches will take place, will be detailed in our live blog below - follow the draw as it unfolds:
Nations League draw - live
Top scorers from the Nations League this time:
- Gyokeres (Sweden) 9
- Haaland (Norway) 7
- Marin (Romania) 6
- Ronaldo (Portugal) 5
- Sesko (Slovenia) 5
A couple there still involved in the games to come, though Sweden - who were in League C this time around - earned comfortable promotion. Gyokeres helping himself to a bagful against Slovakia, Estonia and Azerbaijan.
So here are all the teams involved in the upcoming playoff draw, with naturally a third place playing a runner-up in each case.
A/B: Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia; Ukraine, Greece, Austria, Turkey
B/C: Georgia, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland; Slovakia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Armenia
C/D: Luxembourg, Latvia; Gibraltar, Malta
The finals are just one half of today’s festivities, though. We now - in addition to direct promotion and relegation for the top and bottom team of groups - have a playoff for a second potential spot each way.
Very simply, teams finishing third in Leagues A, B and C will face those finishing second from B, C or D and the winner stays or goes up accordingly.
A/B and B/C playoffs are on 20 and 23 March, C/D playoffs will be for a fairly obscure World Cup qualification reason held a year later, 26 and 31 March 2026. And might not be held at all, but we’ll worry about that at the time.
The finals previously were just semis and final; as mentioned, this year has expanded. So:
Quarter-finals are played over two legs, 20 March and 23 March 2025.
Then it’s onto the semis, a one-off game on 4 or 5 June, with the final - and a third-place playoff for extra irrelevance - taking place on 8 June 2025.
Impressive mileage from a competition few people seem to be all that bothered about, you might say. Still, it’s probably better than friendlies.
Let’s break this down then: playoffs to come, but first the ‘finals’ to sort out.
We have eight quarter-finalists, which are four seeded - the winners from League A groups - and four unseeded nations - the runners-up, naturally.
Each runner-up will be drawn against a winner, but not the one from the Nations League group they already played in. So, Portugal topped A1 ahead of Croatia, for example, so they won’t face each other again now.
Pot 1 (winners): Portugal, France, Germany, Spain
Pot 2 (r/ups): Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark
Morning all - if you thought the international break was done, you’ve jumped the gun. We’ve one more notable activity to take care of first before the domestic game returns to our screens and scenes: the Nations League draw.
That’s coming up at 11am GMT, with plenty of build-up and explanation beforehand as well as the draw itself.
