Netherlands vs England LIVE: Women’s Nations League latest score, goals and Lionesses updates
The Lionesses beat Scotland in their Nations League opener last week
Sarina Wiegman leads her England Women team out on Tuesday evening to face her own home nation, with the Lionesses facing Netherlands in their second Women’s Nations League fixture.
Last time out as the competition got underway for the first time in the women’s game, England triumphed over Scotland but it was hard work indeed - while Netherlands suffered a late defeat at the hands of their own near neighbours, Belgium. All four nations are in Group A1.
There’s not just relegation and the finals at stake either; a couple of berths at the 2024 Olympics in Paris are also on the line, for the two countries who reach the Nations League final. Top spot in the group, then, is of massive importance to those with medal ambitions - potentially including Team GB. Follow all the latest action from Netherlands vs England below and get the latest football odds and tips here.
10’ - Netherlands 0-0 England
Russo gets down the left flank for the first time and delivers a deep cross but England can’t get bodies forward to make the most of it. Netherlands happy to soak up a bit of pressure and then go direct when they need to.
6’- Netherlands 0-0 England
Plenty of pressure on that Lionesses back three in the opening stages. Stanway having to get through plenty of work to protect them and try to start play from deep for England.
2’- Netherlands 0-0 England
Underway and England struggling to keep possession in the opening stages. Netherlands are likely to be on the offensive after defeat last time out - they need a response.
Netherlands vs England - lineups
Reminder of England’s team for tonight’s game:
ENG - Earps, Bronze, Carter, Zelem, Greenwood, Bright, Daly, Stanway, Russo, Toone, Hemp
Netherlands vs England - latest updates
Lots of details to bring you about the Nations League in the women’s game in case you didn’t catch it first time out last week, but let’s start with the dates of the fixtures. The first gameweek is of course done and tonight its MD2.
League stage
- Matchday 1: 21/22 September 2023
- Matchday 2: 26 September 2023
- Matchday 3: 26/27 October 2023
- Matchday 4: 31 October 2023
- Matchday 5: 30 November/1 December 2023
- Matchday 6: 5 December 2023
Finals
Between 21 and 28 February 2024
Promotion/relegation matches
Between 21 and 28 February 2024
What is the Women’s Nations League and how does Olympics qualification work?
So, if Team GB head to the Olympics, Sarina Wiegman will be in charge. So...how do they get there?! By England reaching the final.
It’s just one part of a typically convoluted Nations League approach.
Luckily, we have a full explainer right here on what to watch for and what it all means:
Sarina Wiegman to lead Team GB at Paris Olympics if they qualify
England boss Sarina Wiegman is in line to manage Great Britain at next summer’s Olympics in Paris should qualification be secured, the Football Association has announced.
The women’s football tournament at the multi-sport showpiece will feature two European sides alongside hosts France, with those slots to be secured via the inaugural Women’s Nations League that is just about to get under way.
England have been nominated as the home nation with eligibility to obtain a spot for Great Britain, and thus also the employing and appointing body for Team GB staff.
First ever Lioness captain’s legacy lives on 50 years after maiden match
It’s 50 years since England and Scotland contested the first ever official international women’s match in Great Britain.
An FA ban in December 1921 meant the women’s game was limited to public parks only, but in 1972 Sheila Parker led her side to a 3-2 victory in an Auld Enemy clash as the Lionesses’ first ever captain.
In 2022, several members of the trailblazing England side who took to the field that day were finally awarded their official caps when they met with the current squad before a friendly against the US.
Sheila Parker was inducted into the England Football Hall of Fame in 2013, and has previously spoken about her playing days and delight at the success of the current team - and her granddaughter, now also a player, spoke to the Independent in an exclusive interview recently.
Netherlands vs England - latest updates
Last time out, England beat Scotland 2-1 to start the Nations League with victory and manager Sarina Wiegman hailed a “very important” three points.
Just over a month since their World Cup final loss to Spain, the Lionesses picked up an inaugural win in the competition.
Former Black Cat Lucy Bronze opened the scoring at the Stadium of Light before Lauren Hemp doubled the lead and Kirsty Hanson pulled one back – all in the six minutes before the break.
The visitors had opportunities to level in the second half, with Hanson and Christy Grimshaw having the pick of the chances, but were unable to capitalise and Wiegman was pleased her side were able to take the win – which left them alongside Belgium at the top of Group A1 after the latter’s surprise win over the Netherlands.
Netherlands vs England - latest updates
England boss Sarina Wiegman admits it will be “very special” when her side take on her native Netherlands in Tuesday’s Nations League contest in Utrecht.
Wiegman played for the Dutch national team before overseeing their Euro 2017 win on home soil and finishing as runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in France.
The 53-year-old, who has subsequently matched those managerial achievements with England, told a press conference that being back in her home country with the Lionesses was “very nice, a little bit strange too – of course I have some memories here”.
She added: “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. It’s just very special to be here and to play the opponents.
“Of course we know each other really well, I know the staff, most of the staff didn’t change that much, or the players. Lots of people will be in the stands that I know.”
More from the boss:
