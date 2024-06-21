Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Favourites France drew with the Netherlands in Leipzig in the first goalless draw of Euro 2024.

Both sides were seeking the three points that would have ensured qualification to the last 16, but they were guilty of lacking imagination and cutting-edge in a pedestrian first half, with Adrien Rabiot wasting the best chance of the first 45 after choosing to pass to Antoine Griezmann when the shot was an easier option.

With Kylian Mbappe out of the starting line-up and the Netherlands opting for a more defensive gameplan, the second half started in much the same way, though it burst into life after some dangerous French attacks and a disallowed goal for the Netherlands. Xavi Simons thought he had rifled a rebound past Maignan, only for it to be disallowed as Dumfries was deemed to be interfering with play from an offside position.

That injection of drama was short-lived, however, as the French huffed and puffed for a goal that never really looked like coming, and the Netherlands looked happy to take a point that means the last 16 is firmly on the horizon.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

NETHERLANDS (4-2-3-1)

Bart Verbruggen - 7

Dealt with what he had to when called upon, and made a great stop to prevent Griezmann scoring.

Denzel Dumfries - 5

Was unlucky to be on the wrong end of the offside decision. Contributed in both attack and defence, but nothing exceptional and was beaten too often.

Stefan de Vrij – 7

Part of a good defensive duo with van Dijk, and they dovetailed well as the Netherlands earned a deserved draw (which the defence was the most important part of).

Virgil van Dijk – 7

A good defensive performance, with many important clearances and blocks. Stepped up to the plate as captain and limited France to two clear opportunities, neither of which were his fault.

Nathan Ake – 7

Solid and dependable as always in defence, though offered very little going forward.

Jerdy Schouten – 5

Was booked early on and that affected his defensive contribution from then onwards. Was guilty of giving away possession on occasion too.

Tijjani Reijnders – 7

Like Gakpo and Simons, he was constantly involved in the best attacking phases that the Netherlands produced. Carried well in midfield and chipped in with the defensive effort too.

Jeremie Frimpong – 7

Had a chance early on and constantly offered an outlet down the wing. Wasn’t helped at all by the tactical set-up.

Xavi Simons – 7

Offered a threat going forward and was unlucky to have his goal ruled out, having finished well. Supported the attack well.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Looked dangerous when cutting in from the right, but was occasionally guilty of lacking quality with the final ball. Was at the heart of much of the Netherlands’ best attacking play.

Memphis Depay – 5

Failed to really impose himself on the game, was occasionally wasteful and overall lacked quality where needed.

Substitutes:

Giorginio Wijnaldum – 6

Offered more than Schouten, but came on at a point where the game was too settled in France’s favour.

Joey Veerman – 5

Came on at a time when the Netherlands looked like they’d accepted taking the draw and sitting back, so no time to impose himself.

Wout Weghorst – 5

Couldn’t repeat the heroics of the opening game, and did more in defence than attack.

Lutsharel Geertruida – N/A

Wasn’t given enough of an opportunity to show anything.

FRANCE (4-3-3)

Mike Maignan – 7

Made a couple of good saves early on and responded well whenever called upon, despite spending large periods watching his side in possession.

Jules Kounde – 6

Assured in possession but failed to deal with Gakpo’s threat on a few occasions.

Dayot Upamecano – 6

Caught out once or twice, but it didn’t matter in the end. Has made an intriguing partnership with Saliba.

William Saliba – 7

The type of solid performance that we’re used to seeing from the Arsenal man. Did well playing on the left of the centre-back duo, keeping possession well and sniffing out threats where necessary.

Theo Hernandez – 6

Wasn’t able to get into the game in attack, but defended reliably when called upon.

Ngolo Kante – 8

Performed like he was back in 2018 at times. The former Leicester man popped up everywhere in defence, as we’re used to, but also inattack, notably more so than he used to do. Was unlucky not to grab an assist after Griezmann’s fumbled effort.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Played well on his return from injury, dovetailing well with Kante. Nothing exceptional, but solid.

Ousmane Dembele – 6

Too wasteful and too often lacks the final bit of quality to create the chance. Same again tonight.

Antoine Griezmann – 7

Had enough chances to give France the win, but would be harsh to say he didn’t have a good game. Like Kante on the night, he was at the centre of so much of France’s best attacking play, linking brilliantly and providing

Adrien Rabiot – 6

Was guilty of wasting perhaps the best chance of the game, and was too anonymous throughout. Secure in possession but lacked that creative nous, killer instinct and too often the final bit of quality.

Marcus Thuram – 6

Had a couple of chances that he could have done better with, but linked well around the edge of the Netherlands box.

Substitutes:

Kingsley Coman – 5

Anonymous after coming on; made no mark on the game.

Olivier Giroud – 5

Didn’t get the chance to show what he can do, but you can tell why he’s retiring from international duty after this tournament. Looked a little off the pace.