Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1718967324

Netherlands v France LIVE: Kylian Mbappe injury updates and team news ahead of Euro 2024 clash

France talisman Mbappe suffered a broken nose in his first match of Euro 2024 and may wear a mask against Netherlands

Michael Jones,Miguel Delaney
Friday 21 June 2024 11:55
Comments
Kylian Mbappe could play for France while wearing a face mask
Kylian Mbappe could play for France while wearing a face mask (Reuters)

France take on Netherlands in their second Euro 2024 fixture today and face an anxious wait on the fitness of talisman Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s opening win over Austria on Monday night but the superstar forward returned to training on Thursday sporting a blue, white and red mask in display of the French tricolore.

However, he may be banned from wearing that specific mask due to Uefa rules that state “medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified”. According to reports in France, the superstar forward was presented with a range of other masks to wear, some of which were plain and would be suited to Uefa’s regulations.

Mbappe is hopeful of being involved against the Netherlands, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming that “things are moving in the right direction” when asked about the 25-year-old’s availability the day before the game. Both sides will be looking to build on narrow opening wins, with the Dutch beating Poland 2-1 thanks to Wout Weghorst’s 83rd-minute goal and Les Bleus downing a stubborn Austria 1-0 after a Max Wober own goal.

Follow all the latest on Mbappe and then updates from the game itself with our blog below:

Recommended
1718967324

How to watch Netherlands v France

The match is set for kick-off at 8pm BST on Friday 21 June at the Leipzig Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BBC One and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Luke Baker21 June 2024 11:55
1718966377

Everything you need to know about Netherlands v France

France and Netherlands will go head to head when they play their second match apiece in Group D at Euro 2024 this evening.

While both nations won their opener, it was Didier Deschamps’ side who had the tougher encounter and ultimately only beat Austria by virtue of an own goal – and it was a costly victory too, with Kylian Mbappe exiting the match with a broken nose and no return date in sight.

The Dutch were electric but wasteful at times during their own win over Poland, leaving it late to claim the points through Wout Weghorst’s winner.

This encounter has the potential to be the best clash of the big nations in the group stage and might tell us much about how far each nation can go.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Netherlands vs France TV channel, start time and how to watch tonight

No Kylian Mbappe for the World Cup finalists in possibly the must-watch fixture of the group stage

Luke Baker21 June 2024 11:39
1718965536

Kylian Mbappe injury latest as special mask set to be banned due to Euro 2024 rule

Kylian Mbappe unveiled a specially designed mask to protect his broken nose as the France captain targets a return to the pitch against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but he may be banned from wearing it due to Uefa rules.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s opening win over Austria on Monday night but the superstar forward returned to training on Thursday sporting a blue, white and red mask in display of the French tricolore.

However, Uefa rules state that “medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified”.

According to reports in France, Mbappe was presented with a range of other masks to wear, some of which were plain and would be suited to Uefa’s regulations.

Full story:

Kylian Mbappe injury latest as special mask set to be banned due to Euro 2024 rule

France have prepared a range of protective masks for Mbappe to wear when he returns to the pitch during the Euros - but only some will meet Uefa’s guidelines

Luke Baker21 June 2024 11:25
1718962531

Netherlands v France

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of France’s clash with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Both sides are looking to build on narrow opening wins but tournament favourites France face an anxious wait on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe.

The superstar forward broke his nose in the opening match against Austria but may be able to play while sporting a mask.

Stick with us for full live coverage

Luke Baker21 June 2024 10:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in