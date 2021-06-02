The Netherlands take on Scotland in Portugal this evening in a friendly ahead of Euro 2020, which begins next Friday.

The international tournament was postponed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is nearly upon us and teams are taking to the pitch this week to prepare for the month ahead.

The Netherlands will be in Group C with Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia, while Scotland join England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D.

Frank de Boer’s Netherlands will begin their Euros campaign against Ukraine on 13 June, one day before Steve Clarke’s Scotland face the Czech Republic.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's friendly between the Netherlands and Scotland.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST tonight.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with subscribers also able to watch the fixture on the broadcaster’s website and SkyGo app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Cautious Scotland chiefs have opted to leave six players behind after flying out to Portugal for this game, as they look to avoid a Covid-19 catastrophe ahead of this summer’s Euros.

David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Che Adams have not travelled with Clarke’s squad to the Estadio Algarve from their training base in the Spanish resort of La Finca.

It comes after the group were found to have been in general proximity of John Fleck, who returned a positive test on Tuesday.

All six have tested negative multiple times – including on Wednesday – since joining up with the national team last week and are not required to self-isolate. But Hampden bosses have decided not to take them with them ahead of the Dutch clash in order to be “ultra cautious”.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg, Blind, De Ligt, De Vrij, Van Aanholt, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van de Beek, L de Jong, Depay, Malen

Scotland: McLaughlin, Robertson, Cooper, Hendry, Tierney, Armstrong, Christie, McTominay, Dykes, Nisbet, Turnbull

Odds

Netherlands: 2/5

Draw: 7/2

Scotland: 13/2

Prediction

Netherlands 2-0 Scotland.