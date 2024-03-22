Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland face a tough trip to take on the Netherlands on a busy night of international action.

Preparations for this summer’s major tournaments are beginning to intensify with both Euro 2024 and the Copa America looming into view.

For Steve Clarke’s side, a trip to Amsterdam represents an opportunity to test themselves against another top nation having come through qualifying impressively.

Scotland will face hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A at the tournament this summer, while the Netherlands have been drawn in Group D alongside Austria, France and a play-off winner.

When is Netherlands vs Scotland?

The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 22 March at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A livestream will be available to subscribers on the Viaplay website.

Odds

Netherlands win 5/11

Draw 16/5

Scotland win 13/2

What are the other international fixtures tonight and how can I watch them?

All times GMT

North Macedonia v Moldova, 2.30pm (Viaplay Sports 1)

Armenia v Kosovo, 4pm (Viaplay Sports 2)

Norway v Czechia, 5pm (Viaplay Sports 1)

Hungary v Turkey, 7.45pm (Viaplay Sports Online)

Romania v Northern Ireland, 7.45pm (Viaplay Sports Online)

Spain v Colombia, 8.30pm (Viaplay Sports Online)