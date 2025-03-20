Netherlands vs Spain LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Nations League quarter-final first leg
The Dutch face the reigning European champions at home for the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final
The Netherlands face European champions Spain in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final in Rotterdam.
Spain come into the match looking to defend the title they won in 2023, when a 5-4 victory over Croatia on penalties gave them their maiden Nations League success.
La Roja have been in fine form since winning Euro 2024 in July, with five wins and one draw from their six matches. Contrastingly, the Dutch have seen mixed results after reaching the semi-finals of the Euros, with two wins, three draws and a loss in their group campaign.
This makes the visitors overwhelming favourites ahead of the tie, with the second leg to come in Valencia on Sunday. Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from De Kuip below:
De la Fuente speaks
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has said that the Dutch “have a very young, talented team”.
“At this level, age is not a factor. What matters is ability, determination and talent.
“We want to win, we don't think about speculating and resolving the issue in Valencia. That never crosses our minds.
“It will be a very complicated match, like a final,” he added.
Koeman says Spain are 'solid'
Dutch boss Ronald Koeman has praised Spain in the lead up to the game, saying they are "very solid on the ball, and they have great midfielders between the lines”.
“With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the flanks, they also have a lot of pace.
“You will sometimes have to park the bus, but you don't really want that. You want to have the ball in their half and apply pressure up front at times."
Head-to-head
These two sides have met a total of 12 times in the past, with Spain winning four, the Netherlands winning six and two ending as draws.
The last two meetings both came in friendlies, with the Dutch winning 2-0 in 2015 before a 1-1 draw in 2020.
When do the semi-finals and final take place?
The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June, in either Italy or Germany.
Whoever wins that respective quarter-final tie will host the finals in summer – in either Turin or Munich & Stuttgart.
The final – and the match for third place – take place on Sunday, 8 June.
Netherlands team news
Ronald Koeman has made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bosnia last time out.
Bert Verbruggen replaces Flekken in goal, while it looks like a three-at-the-back with de Ligt and de Vrij coming out for Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke. Jorrel Hato keeps his place, with Frimpong and Lutsharel Geertruida at wing-back.
In midfield, Koopmeiners and Wieffer drop out for Frenkie de Jong and Tijani Reijnders, while Zirkzee, Noa Lang and Brian Brobbey are replaced in attack by Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay.
Netherlands line-up
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Van Dijk, Hato, van Hecke; Frimpong, Reijnders, De Jong; Geertruida; Gakpo, Kluivert, Memphis.
Subs: Flekken, Olij, Baas, Brobbey, Koopmeiners, Laing, De Ligt, Malen, Simons, Taylor, Wieffer.
Spain team news
Luis de la Fuente has made six changes to the side that beat Switzerland 3-2 in the final group game.
Unai Simon returns in goal, while in defence Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella come in as full-backs in place of Oscar Mingueza and Alex Grimaldo. Robin Le Normand takes the place of Aitor Paredes and partners Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi at centre-back.
In midfield, Martin Zubimendi replaces injured Barca man Marc Casado, and in the attacking positions, Yeremy Pino makes way for Lamine Yamal on the right.
Spain line-up
La Roja have gone early with announcing their starting XI!
Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.
Is the match on TV?
When is the Netherlands vs Spain?
The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view for £2.49, coverage starts at 7:35pm GMT, and fans can stream the contest live online with the Viaplay International YouTube channel.
Team news
Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen - born in Amsterdam but raised in Marbella - has been given a first senior call-up by Spain having been eligible for both nations and represented each at youth level. Aleix Garcia also joins the squad, with Barcelona duo Marc Casado and Inigo Martinez forced out through injury, while Raul Asencio is rewarded for some impressive performances at Real Madrid with a first international opportunity.
