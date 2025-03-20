Netherlands vs Spain LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Nations League quarter-final first leg

Netherlands train ahead NL quarter-finals against Spain

The Netherlands face European champions Spain in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final in Rotterdam.

Spain come into the match looking to defend the title they won in 2023, when a 5-4 victory over Croatia on penalties gave them their maiden Nations League success.

La Roja have been in fine form since winning Euro 2024 in July, with five wins and one draw from their six matches. Contrastingly, the Dutch have seen mixed results after reaching the semi-finals of the Euros, with two wins, three draws and a loss in their group campaign.

This makes the visitors overwhelming favourites ahead of the tie, with the second leg to come in Valencia on Sunday. Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from De Kuip below: