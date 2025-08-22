Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak’s claim Newcastle broke promises over Liverpool transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has described Alexander Isak’s statement accusing Newcastle of breaking promises over his desired transfer to Liverpool as a “sad moment”.

Isak claimed Newcastle have reneged on their vow to allow the striker to leave St James’ Park this summer, after the club rejected a £110m offer from Liverpool. Newcastle responded with a counter-statement suggesting Isak would be staying this season and underlining that they “do not foresee those conditions [of a sale] being met]” before the transfer deadline on 1 September.

Howe insists he still wants Isak to be part of the squad, despite the Swedish international staying clear of training in protest amid a deepening rift between player and club. The manager also confirmed that Isak will not be part of the group that faces Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Alexander Isak has accused Newcastle of breaking promises ( John Walton/PA )

“It was a sad moment,” Howe said, when asked for his reaction to Isak’s statement. “My preference is these things do not happen publicly. They are better dealt with behind closed doors. But needs must: the club has spoken, and justifiably so in that moment ... The club has to act in the best interests of Newcastle United. It will do that in every situation.

“He’s contracted to us. He’s our player. My wish is that he would be playing on Monday. He won’t be, and that’s regrettable. But 100 per cent I want him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

Howe is relieved that the saga will be soon be over, with the transfer window coming to a close next Monday. “It looks like it is coming to an end, or it will come to an end pretty quickly.”

Newcastle fans will be in full voice in Monday evening in the first home game of the season, up against the Premier League champions and the club who want to buy their star striker.

“The first home game is always going to be electric,” Howe said. “Under the lights, evening games are always really special for us. I have no doubt this will be a really passionate display from the home support. We need to use that but not be reckless with it. We’ve got to concentrate and deliver our game plan, but using the energy from the crowd will be vital for us.”

Howe added that Isak can repair his broken relationship with the supporters. “The relationship between our fans and Isak can still be good. The fans will always react to the way a player plays. There is always two sides to a story. We will see where we are in a week’s time. I hope I can work with him again.”

New signing Jacob Ramsey will be included in the squad after joining from Aston Villa in a £40m transfer.

“He’ll be available. We’ve still got training sessions to go before the game, but he’s in a good place and has looked really impressive. Really, really good technically, very intelligent, and I think he’ll add a lot to the team. He has standout qualities.”